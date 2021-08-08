



The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has announced the death of its former General Overseer (G.O), Dr Wilson Badejo, aged 74.

The National Secretary of the church, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, said in a statement that Badejo, who was the church’s G.O between 1999 and 2009, died on Saturday after a brief illness.

“He was a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder, mentor, teacher par excellence, an apostle and respected family man.

“Dr Badejo served the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria in several ministerial capacities, crowning his stewardship at the apex as the General Overseer of the Church from 1999 for 2009.

“He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all walks of life across the divide,” the church said.

Oyinloye said that the church was greatly saddened by the loss but encouraged members to take solace in the fact that the late G.O. lived a fulfilling, God-fearing and impactful life.

According to him, Badejo left behind an indelible mark in the heart of everyone who came his way.

Oyinloye called for prayers for the family of the deceased and the Foursquare Gospel Church in this trying time.

