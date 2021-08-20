By Gabriel Ewepu

A nonprofit making organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Thursday, hailed Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over rejection of moves to install “Sultan of Shuwa Arab” of Edo.

This was contained in a statement with subject ‘Commendation for Prompt Response to Sacrilege of Kingdom Invasion by Titular Fulani Nomad

signed by the President and Founder, OLF, Patriot Patrick Eholor, after

a special emergency meeting held in Ontario, Canada.

The statement described the alleged move as “proposed sacrilege of installing in Edo nation an obnoxious.”

The statement reads in part, ” One Love Foundation, North America chapter, rose from a special emergency meeting in Ontario, Canada, comprising Edo and Diaspora Nigeria members of our foundation this afternoon of August 19, 2021 with a unanimous resolution to specially commend and congratulate Your Excellency and your government team for your superlative and comprehensive response to the proposed sacrilege of installing in Edo nation an obnoxious title of “Sultan of Shuwa Arab” of Edo upon alleged Niger Republic and Chad Fulani stock in lawless and criminal conspiracy with their caliphate kiths of Northern Nigeria.

“The act itself which amounts to crowning an insidious nomad king over existing natural kings amounts to an open and mortifying declaration of war by a band of urban bandits who are apparently on espionage for clandestine Fulani expansionist forces in Nigeria against the proud, indomitable and freeborn nation of Edo people in particular and the freeborn people of Southern Nigeria in general.

“As a foundation whose cardinal mandates include preaching peaceful co-existence, love and mutual respect among all peoples and ethnic groups irrespective of tribe or religion, we share your well-placed concerns that if the implacably obnoxious casus belli were allowed to take place, it would have shattered the little peace enjoyed by the people of our state and shaken the social-cultural fabrics of our beloved state to its foundation in terms of mass uprising, disruption to peace, widespread outrage and possible bloodshed.

“We, therefore, without reservation commend your sense of constitutional outrage, courage, prompt and well-measured forthrightness in taking the public steps you have taken against the vagrant, presumptuous and unbridled arrogance of the Fulani felons to forestall bloodshed and breach of public peace in Edo state in regard to the premeditated but now aborted sacrilege.”

The statement also assured support for Governor Obaseki

in the steps he has taken thus far.

“Our foundation hereby assures Your Excellency that as Edo states Chief Security Officer, we the people of Edo State, Southern Nigeria, all reasonable peace loving and justice committed Nigerians from other parts at home and abroad are firmly behind you in the steps you have taken thus far, and further steps you may be compelled to take further if the Fulani cultural invaders seek to re-invent and repackage their mischief in any other form after the failure of their present assault against our culture, customs and laws regulating traditional institutions.

“God bless you with health of body and mind and make you succeed in all your righteous decisions as Governor of Edo state”, the statement added.