It was all joy yesterday in Owhe-Logbo Ward 5 People’s Democratic Party,PDP, in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, absorbed new members into its fold.

Among those harvested are a former Social Democratic Party, SDP, House of Assembly Aspirant in the state, Hon. Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, Mr. Truth Ilaya, Trust Ilaya, Okah Bright among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Trust Ilaya, avverred that he had always being a member of the PDP since 2018, but decided to make it official.

He noted that he made the move to join hands with other members of the party to move it to greater heights.

He revealed that plans were under way to establish a foundation that would cater for women in the local government.

Also speaking, Hon. Ogheneyole stated that he didn’t join the PDP to contest for the 2023 elections, but to work in unison with his brothers and sisters in Isoko North to work for the growth and development of the party.

The former youth leader of SDP in Isoko North, Ogheneyole, who is also the Director-General of Revive Africa Initiative, disclosed that : “ My organization will give scholarship to 20 primary school students with note books, school bags and sandals for indigent students.

While thanking members and leadership of the party in the ward and local government for the warm reception, he promised that they would work assiduously to take the party to enviable heights.