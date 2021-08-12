Dr Godwin Maduka, one of PDP’s aspirants in upcoming governorship poll in Anambra, has been unveiled as candidate of Accord party in the Nov. 6 election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maduka, got 5 votes in the June 26 PDP governorship primaries, held in Awka.



But Accord Chairman in the state, Chief Bartholomew Igwedibia, at a ceremony on Thursday in Awka, disclosed that Maduka would now fly Accord flag in the election.



NAN recalls that Mr Alex Nwankwo, a media practitioner, and publicist, initially emerged governorship candidate of Accord, but had now been substituted with Maduka.



Maduka said he decided to join Accord because of his vision to develop the state.

He said he left PDP because the party did not conduct proper primaries to pick their candidate.



“PDP never really had an election, it was selection that took place in the primaries and I was not selected. I have nothing against the PDP and I have moved on.

“But the people of Anambra are still yearning for my candidacy, which is why I began searching for a party that upholds discipline and integrity. I found Accord. It is a party I can work with.



“Accord is the only vibrant political party in the state, considering the fact that the party has more grassroots support in Anambra,” he said.



Maduka said he was in politics to promote the state in human and infrastructure development.



“I have lived in the U.S. for over 40 years and I want to replicate some of the developmental projects I have done there in Anambra. I will start by tackling social welfare such as hunger.



“Secondly, I will prioritise security, road construction, employment, healthcare, education, and sports development.



“More importantly, I have a vision to make Anambra the hub for medical tourism, with my western experience as a medical practitioner.



“If I become governor, our administration will be gender inclusive, our women will be given the chance to fully participate in governance, “he said.



Maduka expressed optimism in Accord’s victory at the poll.

“I still have friends in PDP and APGA and I’m very convinced that they will vote for me, come Nov. 6,” he said.



Earlier, the Accord chairman, described Maduka’s entrance into the party as a welcome development , saying he was more qualified for the position of governor.



Igwedibia assured that the party would do everything to ensure that Maduka emerged victorious, but appealed for collaboration between its officials and members of Maduka’s campaign organisation.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria