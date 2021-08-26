Fmr Delta SSG Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay receiving his Award’ certificate at the ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja.

Former Delta State, Secretary to State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has bagged an associate fellowship of the prestigious Historical Society of Nigeria, HSN.

Macaulay was among eight recipients drawn from all walks of life who had made remarkable achievements in their chosen fields of endeavours.

Macaulay who was a five star journalist before venturing into politics proved his mettle as a trade unionist and a down to earth journalist which brought him into political limelight attracting the likes of former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and subsequent governors who saw his sterling qualities.

INVESTITURE: L-R President Council of the Historical Society of Nigeria, Prof Okpeh Okpeh, Awardees, Delta State Former SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie, Macaulay, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Mohammad 1, Rtd, Brig Gen AOD Okoro at the Investiture ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

Other recipients include: HRH, Justice Sidi Mohammad 1, Rtd, and Brig Gen AOD Okoro.

The Historical Society of Nigeria was established in 1955 at the University College Ibadan with the aim to vigorously promote, support, strengthen and uphold the study of Nigerian History and Historical scholarship.