Forelines to drop debut album 'Fore by Fore'

Forelines

Olaboye Balofin (MCA) aka Forelines is a Nigerian/British Musician, Comedian, and Actor.

He is known to be the youngest Nigerian/UK Comedian to feature at the O2 Indigo four times in 2019. He is also the son of Nigerian New-York based veteran actor, director and politician Dr Tai Balofin.

Forelines has hosted shows for Akpororo and Mr Patrick and has also featured in other comedy shows such as Senator Live with Senator, Seyi Law’s show, Gordon’s, Bovi’s Man on Fire (UK Chapter), Alibaba, AY Live in London 2019 and many more.

Forelines started as a child model under the Modela Agency in Obanikoro, doing runway shows and TV commercials and voiceovers. As a kid, Forelines grew up around the likes of Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeye and others who inspired him to want to go into Entertainment.

Forelines had once been on stage with legendary 2Baba in 2010 for Bournvita’s 50th Anniversary and Alibaba was there to Grace the event, Forelines grew up around people like M.I Abaga as they lived in the same estate from around 2011 to 2014 and he was blessed to meet the likes of Wizkid, Skales, Banky W, Timaya and many others, this pushed him to learn how to write songs, research on musicians both old and young and to also produce Music.

In Dec 2015, Forelines performed at the national stadium, Lagos for a church event called let’s go A-fishing which used to hold every year in April and December and it was His first major performance in a crowd of almost a thousand people.

He has been inspired by many great musicians like Coldplay, Wizkid, MI Abaga, Fela Kuti, and every single person who makes good music.

He is one person to look out for as he has an amazing affiliation with top industry heads and is looking forward to using the relationships to the best of his abilities, coupled with the experience he has gained in the industry over the last 12 years.

