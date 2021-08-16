Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai on Friday said that the Taliban is receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing “barbaric” acts in the war-torn country.

“In a deliberate act of barbarism Taliban isn’t alone. They’re assisted by foreign fighters from transnational terrorist networks. Together they are threatening peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and also in our region and beyond, Isaczai said.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan in New York, Ghulam M Isaczai said that the terrorist group had launched over 5,500 attacks in 31 provinces with the direct support of the foreign fighters.

“Since mid-April, Taliban and their affiliate foreign terrorist groups launched over 5,500 attacks in 31 provinces with the direct support of over 10,000 foreign fighters of 20 groups, including Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, who entered our country and are fighting alongside Taliban,” he said.

He also said that Taliban enjoys a safe haven in supply and logistic extended to their war machine, from Pakistan.

“Taliban enjoys safe haven in supply and logistic extended to their war machine, from Pakistan. Video of Talibanis congregating close to Durand Line to enter Afghanistan, bodies’ transfer for mass burial and treatment of Talibanis in Pakistan hospitals emerging.” the Afghanistan Ambassador said.

“Compelled to ask for this urgent meet as the situation in the country has been rapidly deteriorating due to recent escalation of violence by Taliban and their brutal military offensives on major cities and population centres in provinces,” he said.

“In gross contradiction of Doha Peace Agreement, UNSC Resolution 2513 and regional and international consensus embodied in extended Troika and Heart of Asia, Istanbul process, Taliban launched brutal military offensives, causing deaths, destruction and instability in Afghanistan and beyond,” he added.

The Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces.

Today, the head of the Afghanistan government’s media wing was killed by gunmen, as per TOLO News report citing sources.

The publication also reported that the Taliban claimed responsibility for the assassination of Dawa Khan Menapal, who headed the Media and Information Center of the Afghanistan government.

Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country’s northeastern province Takhar.

Last week, the Taliban had killed a popular Afghan comedian in the country’s Kandahar province.

After capturing new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban is forcing women to cover themselves from head to toe, banned them from working outside the home, severely limited girls’ education, and required women to be accompanied by a male relative when they left their homes, wrote Bezhan and Sarwar.

In parts of Faryab, the Taliban has banned shops from selling goods to unaccompanied women. Residents said those who break the rules are often punished, including public beatings, another feature of the former rule of the Taliban, reported Gandhara.