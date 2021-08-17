ONE of the high points of the 2021 Lagos international motor show held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos was the launch of Ford heavy-duty commercial vehicles by Coscharis Motors.

Speaking at the unveiling, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Coscharis Group said, “Ford Trucks will help to fill identified transportation gaps in the areas of logistics, haulage, construction, refuse disposal, among others.

The trucks are built to handle both short and long-distance transportation challenges with the toughness and capability that is required to face any given task.

More importantly, you can trust Coscharis Motors to be there for you in terms of all sales and aftersales services support, including spare parts, for the trucks.”

Also speaking at the event, Helyn Osandu, General Manager, Sales, Ford Trucks, Coscharis Motors said, “To help our customers purchase the Ford trucks with ease, Coscharis Motors has arranged flexible finance schemes from Coscharis Mobility, Polaris Bank and other upcoming finance institutions that are finance partners to Coscharis Motors.

These partners will help customers purchase the trucks with equity contributions as low as 20 per cent of the price of the trucks, while the balance is spread over a period of time.”

Expressing confidence with their partnership with Coscharis the Ford truck manager said “Ford Trucks, with almost 60 years of experience in truck manufacturing and product development for international markets, had earlier announced that they were confident that Coscharis would represent them well in the Nigerian trucks market.”

In the words of the Vice President of Ford Trucks, Serhan Turfan, “we believe that Coscharis will represent our brand in Nigeria excellently by building on our steady presence in the region and this is why we have committed to the new facility in Lagos, which is an important milestone for our operations in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria