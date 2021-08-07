FOOTBALL: Heartbreak for Spain as Brazil seal late Olympic gold

Malcom of Brazil celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters / Thomas Peter

Malcom came off the bench to claim gold for Brazil, who beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to defend their Olympic crown.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s stunning effort cancelled out Matheus Cunha’s opener to force extra time at the International Stadium Yokohama.

There was plenty of drama before normal time was up – Richarlison blazing a penalty over just prior to Cunha’s opener before the Everton forward hit the crossbar in the second half, with Oscar Gil and Bryan Gil also hitting the woodwork at the other end.

Yet it was substitute Malcom who ultimately proved decisive, the Zenit winger getting the better of Jesus Vallejo to prod home beyond Unai Simon and seal back-to-back gold medals for Brazil.

Diego Carlos of Brazil and teammates celebrate winning the gold medal after the match. Photo Reuters / Thomas Peter

Diego Carlos had to clear off the line to prevent an embarrassing own goal in the 16th minute before Richarlison sliced into the side netting from a tight angle.

The tournament’s leading scorer Richarlison should have added to his tally in the 38th minute, after Spain goalkeeper Simon was adjudged to have fouled Cunha on a VAR check, but he lashed his spot-kick well over.

Brazil swiftly recovered, though – Dani Alves doing brilliantly to keep a move alive, with Cunha bringing down the looping ball and arrowing a finish into the bottom-right corner.

Simon redeemed himself with a fine save from Richarlison after the break, parrying the forward’s effort onto the underside of the crossbar, and Oyarzabal’s wonderful 61st-minute strike subsequently restored parity.

The woodwork came to Brazil’s salvation late on in normal time, Gil’s right-wing centre clipping off the bar before Bryan’s thunderous effort rattled off the frame of the goal.

Brazil made their fortune count in the 18th minute of extra time, Malcom’s turn of pace proving too much for Vallejo, who could only watch on as the former Barcelona man secured their second Olympic gold.

Alves and Co. were in tears at full-time, collapsing on the pitch as Brazil became the fourth team to win successive gold medals in the men’s football event, in what was a record-setting fifth final.

Contesting their third Olympic final, Spain – champions in 1992 – had to settle for silver, the medal they won back in 2000.

