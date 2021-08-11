Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, yesterday, confirmed the deaths of 24 family members after eating some poisonous food.

The commissioner said in a statement that the incident occurred on Monday in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He explained that the incident was caused by use of a fertiliser type of chemical, popularly called “Gishirin Lalle in Hausa” as seasoning in domestic family cooking. which was considered as common salt.

He said: “Regrettably, the entire family who ate the meal lost their lives, except two female members, who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment, with very good chances of survival.

“Attempts to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive.”

The commissioner urged the public to learn from this incidence and keep away such poisonous chemicals from easy reach.

Inname advised people to always separate storage sites for food items from other agricultural and cosmetic items, and to carefully check all ingredients and food stuff before use.

He stressed that food stores should be secured to prevent access to flies, while cooked food and water sources should be secured.

Vanguard News Nigeria