Flood ravaged Adagbabiri community

Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), says  66 houses and  150 farmlands  were destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Bakta district in Shelleng Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Mohamed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, ADSEMA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Saturday in Yola.

Sulaiman said the catastrophe occurred between Aug. 11 and  12, following uninterrupted  torrential downpours that lasted for two days.

“”The agency received a report of  the incident in Lababiri village, where  more than 150 farmlands and about 66 houses were destroyed by the flood,” Sulaiman said.

He said people of the affected community, were currently  taking refuge in neighbouring villages.

The ADSEMA boss, however, said the number of casualties were yet to be ascertained, adding that it had deployed some staff for more details and emergency services.

