By Josiah Oghagbon

The Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” since its commencement date has seen the eviction of 5 housemates (Niyi, Yerins, Beatrice, Arin, Princess) and the withdrawal of Kayvee, who was withdrawn on medical grounds.

The reality Tv show engages its housemates in different tasks/competitions on a daily basis which grants them rewards (mostly cash) and other prizes.

In an update on the BB Naija Season 6 platform, Yousef has climbed to the top as the richest housemate.

The 29-year-old secondary school teacher rose to the top spot that was initially Liquorose’s and is now 1.82 million naira richer than he was when he got into the Big brother house.

Those who are gaining heavily on his trail are Liquorose and Michael with N1.7 and N1.55 respectively.

READ ALSO: All you need to know as Big Brother gives Maria special task

In total, there are now four millionaires in the house based on their weekly tasks.

Here is a list of the Top 10 richest housemates in the Big Brother naija reality Tv show;

• Yousef- N1.82m

• Liquorose- N1.7m

• Michael N1.55m

• Emmanuel-N1.1m

• Nini- N972k

• Peace-N916k

• Queen- N806k

• JMK- N806k

• White Money-N746k

• Angel-N746k

As the housemates continue with more task presentation, we expect the wins to keep rising.

Vanguard News Nigeria