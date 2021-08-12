By Providence Adeyinka

Five firms have formed an alliance under the aegis Global Alliance for Youth to empower 250 thousand Nigerian youths in three years and also tackle youth unemployment, in commemoration of International Youth Day, IYD.

Members of the alliance includes: Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, Big Bottling Company and the United Nations Global Compact, a business-driven movement of like-minded organizations passionate about young people and getting them necessary skills to thrive in the world of works.

Speaking at a pressing briefing in Lagos, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said that the members of the alliance have positioned themselves to invest in various joint and individual initiatives to give young Nigerians meaningful work experience, internships, readiness-for-work training, and mentoring opportunities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8.

Elhusseini who was represented by Country HR Manager, Nestle, Mr. Shakiru Lawal, said that the alliance plans to reach more than 250,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial skills to enable them get gainful employment or set up businesses of their own within the next three years.

He said: “We are excited to announce the Global Alliance for Youth Nigeria today. If there was a time where an alliance for youth is needed, it is today. Our youth are confronted with multiple challenges, but the critical challenge is that of a lack of opportunities. With 62 percent of the population below 25 years, Nigeria has one of the highest youth populations in the world.”

Also, Corporate Communications/Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said that the alliance seeks to create the opportunities for youth to attain their highest potential as productive and contributive members of society.

Uwadoka said: “For us at Nestlé, contributing to a better future for younger generations is a core part of our purpose as an organization. We are confident in the potential impact of the alliance to drive change at scale, leveraging the resources, expertise and network of member companies.

“Our youth have great potential, and those who have been privileged to find the right opportunities have thrived in remarkable ways. High youth unemployment presents serious global social and economic challenges including increased poverty and insecurity,” she said.

Also, Executive Director UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Naomi Nwokolo, said: “It is no longer fashionable to ignore the youth. It is time for all stakeholders (government, private sector and civil societies) to pivot towards harnessing the powers and potentials of the youth demography.

Our participation as a member of the alliance is a clear statement of our intent to engage with the private sector to further entrench the corporate sustainability agenda particularly in the areas of Women and Youth inclusion, Sustainable Innovation, Decent Work and Economic Growth”.

HR Manager, Big Bottling Company, Norena Francis, said: “The youths are the future of the world, but the future is now, it therefore means that the youths are the now of the world and as such, deliberate actions to make the now happen, to the benefit of all of mankind is vital. We join the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s International Youth Day.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Jobberman Nigeria, Rolake Rosiji, said “We are excited to be a part of the alliance to tackle the employment and employability challenge in Nigeria today. Through the Alliance, youth will gain access to high-quality trainings, and will be able to gain the critical skills needed to swiftly enter the workforce, as well as grow in their respective fields.”

Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe said: “We have prioritized partnerships for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals across our focus sectors as we believe effective collaboration is the only sustainable strategy for holistic social impact at this time.

“We are glad to partner with the alliance as we mark the IYD and look forward to the various innovative projects that will be executed for young people across the country.”

The IYD is celebrated on August 12 annually, serves as an opportunity for governments and stakeholders to draw attention to youth issues worldwide while celebrating the potential of young people as active partners in the global society.