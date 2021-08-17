By Cynthia Alo

Integrated finTech group in Nigeria, CapitalSage Technology Limited, has raised four million US dollars approximately (N2.2 billion) in order to improve financial inclusion across Africa.

In a statement, the firm noted that this is in its Series 1 Private Company Notes (PCN) issuance, under its N10 billion programme, which is to accelerate the company’s growth across different markets both in Nigeria and Africa.

According to the firm, the Series 1 issuance, a 365-day tenor, was subscribed with firm commitments from Fund managers and other institutional investors, and United Capital Plc, which acted as Sole Adviser and Arranger on the transaction.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director, CapitalSage, Mr. John Alamu, said, “Our expansion is mostly driven by our agenda to provide a sustainable and inclusive digital financial infrastructure that continually empowers individuals, businesses and facilitates wealth creation. We work closely with our customers to make sure they have the right tools in order to go wherever their aspirations take them. We are constantly at the cutting edge of digital innovation that increases financial access across Nigeria. With this funding, we are poised to further redefine the finance landscape and scale up financial inclusion across Africa.”

Also speaking, Head, Capital Markets and Advisory at United Capital, an investment banking institution, Mr. Babatunde Ajayi stated that CapitalSage Technology is a FinTech which offers a wide range of financial and technological solutions and has shown huge growth potential.

He said, “The Company was able to attain an investment-grade rating from GCR, enabling this first entry into the Capital Markets. The transaction affirms CapitalSage’s strong management execution capacity and corporate governance position. In addition, it has paved the way for other FinTechs to approach the Nigerian Capital Markets, especially the deep pool of Private Markets”

The Company was initially founded in 2014 under the name ‘Divine Mercy’ with a mandate to financially empower market women and later evolved from a micro-lender into a full-service financial technology group, servicing individuals, MSMEs, corporate organizations, and government institutions.