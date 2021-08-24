The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (r) receives Sen. Gbenga Bareehu Ashafa, Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria in Abuja

Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) says the Diaspora Mega City Housing Project when completed will create about 3 million jobs for Nigerians.

Senator Ashafa disclosed this when he visited Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in her office in Abuja.

Managing Director FHA explains tha the Diaspora Mega City Housing Project is expected to have a multiplier effects with over 17,000 housing units of different models that will create limitless value chain and opportunities.

The FHA MD commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his thoughtfulness and wisdom in creating a conducive environment for the Diaspora Nigerians to have a roof over their heads, being fast trackked by the push and drive of the NIDCOM boss.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in her welcoming remarks said, ” today is a historic day as we begin the process of having a Diaspora City within the Federal Capital Territory that Nigerians in the Diaspora wherever they are can be proud to own a home in their own country” adding that “the mega city project will make the Diaspora to invest wisely, get results and prevent them from the excessive loss and agony they usually experience through third party transactions,” she said.

The NiDCOM Boss is optimistic that the younger generations Diaspora will be happy to key into the project.

The high point of the visit was the inauguration of a tripartite committee. The committee is expected to submit their report within four weeks.

The Diaspora City Project, a tripartite agency collaboration comprising the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Project is situated in Maitama 2, with over 675 hectares of land in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.