By Vincent Ujumadu

THE federal government is to review upwards the cost of completing the 2nd Niger Bridge, going by the statement made by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola in Onitsha yesterday.

Fashola, who spoke after inspecting the ongoing bridge, said the revised cost would be approved by the federal government.

The estimated cost of the bridge was put at about N206 billion when the contract was awarded in 2018.

The Minister told reporters at the project site that 80% of the work has been completed, adding that the date of completion remains 202.

According to him, the 7.3 kilometer road from the Onitsha end of the bridge to the Owerri road interchange would be completed in February next, while hanging of the bridge components will also be connected early next year.

“As earlier scheduled, the bridge will be commissioned next year,” Fashola said.

While in Anambra State, the Minister also inspected the Federal Secretariat project in Awka where he was assured by the contractor the work would be completed in October this year.

