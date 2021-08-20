A map of Nigeria

The National Cash Transfer Office(NCTO) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is set to recommence payment of Conditional Cash Transfer to beneficiaries nationwide on Aug. 23.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Hajiya Halima Shehu, said this while speaking with State Focal Persons of the National Social Investment Programme who paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday.

Shehu said that the delay in payment was due to system strengthening process in the project to improve implementation and further enhance service delivery.

She said that it was also to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability.

Shehu further explained that the systems strengthening revolves around tweaking the payment modalities to respond to cashless realities, security concerns and digitization of the payment processes.

“ Thirty per cent of its operations have been digitised and will recommence payment to its beneficiaries next week,” she said.

The national coordinator noted that some states might not start receiving payment on Aug. 23 due to some challenges.

Shehu, however, said that efforts were in place to rectify the challenges.

Halima urged the State Focal Persons to continue to support the programme to enable the government of President Mahammadu Buhari achieve its set objectives of lifting 100 Nigerians out of poverty.

Responding, the Chairman of National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) State Focal Persons, Alhaji Bala Chamo, while thanking the programme coordinator for granting them audience, congratulated Shehu on her new appointment.

Chamo promised unflinching support to the successful implementation of the programme.