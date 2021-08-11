•As 176,000 doses of J&J vaccine arrive today

By Joseph Erunke

THE federal government has said that COVID-19 vaccinations will resume in the country on August 16. The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, said the doses of the Moderna vaccine, which arrived from the United States last week, were being prepared for rollout.

Shuaib who spoke at a media briefing, said labels with barcodes were being prepared to enable proper tracking and tracing of the vaccine doses at health facilities where they will be administered.

The explanation came amidst reports that the delay in the rollout of the vaccine several days after taking delivery of the consignment was due to incorrect documentation.

“As you are already aware, NAFDAC took samples of the vaccines to test for their integrity, their consistency with what the global standard is, what the Nigerian standard is and to ensure that it is in line with the product information that has been provided by the US Government and Moderna. NAFDAC has come back to state that they have approve the Moderna vaccine for use.

“The media reports that seem to suggest that we are delaying the rollout of the vaccines due to documentations of the vaccine is not correct. On the contrary the reason why we had to extend/postpone the launch date of the vaccine is because we want to institute once again in conjunction with NAFDAC the track and trace all the way to health facility where the vaccines would be administered.

“This means that we are locally creating labels for the vaccines barcodes that will ensure that this tracking and tracing continues just like we did in the 1st phase.

“Consequently, we want to call on all Nigerians to remain assured that the vaccines that we have are safe and will be deployed next week as earlier communicated. The flag off and roll out of the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme will be done on August 16th, 2021,” he said.

176,000 doses of J&J vaccine arrive today

“We will be receiving 176,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday August 11th. These 176,000 doses as you are aware, are coming out of the 29,850,000 doses that the Federal government procured from the AFREXIM Bank through the African Union.”

Noting that the two doses of Moderna vaccine are administered four weeks apart, AstraZeneca, two six to 12 weeks apart, and Pfizer three weeks apart, he said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose for full protection.

“The initial dose that we will be receiving will be focused on those who are in the hard-to-reach areas (riverine areas, desert areas) and the elderly because they are people who may find it difficult to leave their homes to the health facility for a 2nd dose vaccine.

2nd doses of AstraZeneca assured

Speaking further, he said all those who have taken their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccines and are due for their 2nd dose would be given their 2nd dose in August up to 588,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were being expected from the COVAX facility.

“This is the first batch that will be coming in the next couple of days, thereafter we will be expecting up to 3.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to complement what we already have and to make sure we cover not only those who will be taking their 2nd AstraZeneca vaccine but also for those who will want to take their 1st dose of this vaccine.

