By Chinedu Adonu

Federal Government of Nigeria through the ministry of power has official commissioned Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, National meter Test Station and inspectorate office in Enugu.

Commissioning the station, the Minister of State for Power, Dr Goddy Jedy-Agba disclosed that the station will drastically minimize and eliminate fake meters and unqualified electricity meter installations in the sector.

Dr Jedy-Agba who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Power, Mr Williams Alo, said that it would help in curbing the high rate of uncertified meters in houses and work places in the zone.

“The opening of this National Meter Test Station offers NEMSA greater opportunity to discharge her statutory functions of enforcement of technical standards and regulations, inspection, testing and certification helping to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in this part of the Country.

“Furthermore, this facility will be used as a collaborative launch-pad for the recent Presidential Initiative and Directive on ease of doing business, to enhance confidence of Investors, Utility Companies and Consumers of electricity in Nigeria. It will improve the efficiency and prompt response to communities and Consumers metering services requests and needs in this part of the country.

“The National Meter Test Station being commissioned here today and also being the first in the South-East geopolitical zone will drastically minimize and hopefully eliminate fake meters, unqualified and quack electricity meter installations in the sector.

“I therefore wish to state in unequivocal terms that government will no longer condone uncertified electricity meter installations without NEMSA crimp seals and test labels as we cannot afford to waste scarce resources and lose precious lives and property at this difficult time of revamping the economy.

In a welcome address by the Managing Director, NEMSA, Engr, Peter Ewosor, disclosed that the established station would ensure efficient production and delivery of safe, reliable, sustainable electricity power supply and guarantee safety of lives and property.

He assured that the NEMSA management would ensure that, “No meters should be installed without NEMSA’s certification and crimp seal, no bad installations and ensure that electricity meters are installed in a safe environments to avoid tampering with.”

He disclosed that the facility would reduce the burden traveling to Porthacourt or Lagos for meter testing and certification by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) noting that the station would improve power supply and boost economy of the zone.