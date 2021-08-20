By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Government, Tuesday, expressed optimism over the nation’s 408 dams to galvanize the economy and attract investors.

This was stated by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, in a keynote address at the launch of the Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria, Compendium of Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria, the Code of Practice for Dam Reservoir Operation in Nigeria and a documentary in book and video formats entitled ‘Swimming Against the Tides’.

Adamu also explained that essence of the launch is to provide accurate data that would serve as reference point to government for planning and effective management of the dams, researchers, students and investors through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, State and Local Governments.

According to him the history of dam construction in Nigeria dates back to 1918 with the construction of single purpose Kwall Stream and Ngell Dams in the present-day Plateau State, which these two dams are used for hydropower generation, and since then, a good number of dams of various sizes and purposes have been built all over the country up to present day.

It will b called that the Minister when he assumed office in 2015, directed that an inventory of all Dams and Irrigation schemes in Nigeria be undertaken, and that exercise has culminated with the production of the documents ‘Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria’ and the ‘Compendium of Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria.’

In his keynote added that the Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria is a National Registry of all Dams in the country and it is in conformity with the standard of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD).

He said: “Also, the data provided therein will be of immense value to Dam owners and operators including other interested parties, as it will also “attract and guide future investments in the water sector. A total of 408 Dams are documented in the Compendium as follows: 142 Large Dams, 59 Medium Dams and 207 Small Dams.

“On Irrigation Schemes, the Ministry is organising Irrigation Farmers into Water User Associations or strengthening of same where they already exist is currently ongoing.

“The purpose is to establish the Irrigation Farmers into formidable groups as partners to Government and to build their capacities for effective operation and maintenance of relevant irrigation infrastructure. Altogether, 323 irrigation schemes are documented in the Irrigation Compendium across the six geopolitical zones of the country. They are classified based on ownership, status, scale, system, type and method of schemes as well as water and energy sources.

“The documentary ‘Swimming Against the Tides’ is a detailed documentary evidence of very significant milestones recorded in my five years as Honourable Minister of Water Resources.”

In a goodwill message, the Director General of National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna, Prof Emmanuel Adanu, called on Nigerians to take out time to read, and apply the Code of Practice of for Dam Reservoir Operation in Nigeria in order to enable them expand their knowledge.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Didi Walson-Jack, Federal Ministry of Water Resources represented by the Director, Department of Water Supply and PPP, Engr. Benson Ajisegiri, stated that the Ministry places emphasis on Integrated Reservoir Operations and Dam safety as well as participatory management of irrigation schemes by the local farmers.

Walson-Jack also pointed that Integrated Water Resources Management is very prominent in the Water Resources Bill as it advocates for an optimal strategy in the development, operation and management of water facilities including Dams and Irrigation Schemes.