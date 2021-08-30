By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris has reiterated the determination of the federal government to migrate all personnel, agencies, and institutions that drew their personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS platform.

Idris said this while speaking at the training of IPPIS role players which held today, at Ibom Icon hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo Akwa the state capital.

The AGF who was represented by the Director Consolidated Account/IPSAS, office of the Accountant general, Salawu Zubairu, however, said that the task has not been an easy one due to the peculiarities of some of these agencies and institutions.

He explained that the training is one of the strategies adopted to continually keep the IPPIS role players in tune with the workings of the policy and to enhance their capacity to take full ownership of their respective payrolls and efficiently discharge their responsibilities in the centralized platform.

He lauded the application of IPPIs saying it has brought transparency in government payroll administration and enhanced efficiency in the planning for Personnel emoluments in the country since its introduction.

His words, “It is heart-warming that since the inception of the IPPIS payment platform, there has been a significant level of transparency in government payroll administration. Furthermore, the IPPIS has brought greater efficiency into planning for personnel emoluments as well as planning for personnel budget.

“In the light of the benefits of the system, the federal government resolved to migrate all government personnel, agencies, and institutions that draw their personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) to the IPPIS platform.

“This task, which was saddled on the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, has not been an easy one due to peculiarities of some of these agencies and institutions.

” However, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has recorded significant successes in this regard. Let me assure you, that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation will not rest on this mandate to integrate all government employees and agencies into the IPPIS”.

Declaring the training open, Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel said his administration commenced the use of IPPIS in 2015 in the state

Emmanuel who was represented by his Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan said the application of IPPIS models has been brought transparency and eliminated fraud in the system.

“We have commenced the use of IPPIS since this administration came on board in 2015, as part of our strict adherence to the administration’s avowed commitment to running a transparent government where the resources of the people are optimally utilised for the benefit of the common good.

“We have through the application of the IPPIS models in our payroll eliminated payroll fraud, curb wastages and this has brought efficient and transparent operations. Our people have keyed into the system.

“In our determined efforts to ensure that frauds are eliminated in our pension and gratuity schemes we conducted a robust verification exercise for civil servants and incorporated all the processes into the IPPIS.

“Because of our zero tolerance for financial fraud we have been able to use the resources available to advance developmental strides in the state,” Emmanuel said.

