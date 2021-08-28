The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N20,000 stipend to each of over 74,000 beneficiaries in Kogi State, under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The CCT is the disbursement of N5,000 monthly stipend to the poor and the vulnerable households under the NSIP through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Mrs Falilat Abdurasaq, the Head of Kogi State CCT Unit, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the payment venue on Saturday at Abocho, Dekina Local Government Area (LGA), that the essence of cash transfer was to fulfill President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She noted that the disbursement started since on Thursday, and over 7,000 beneficiaries have received N20,000 each across Dekina LGA.

She explained that the N20,000 was meant for four months’ stipends of N5,000 monthly for January, February, March and April, 2021.

According to Abdulrasaq, all the 21 LGAs in the state have been benefiting and will benefit from the current payments.

She stressed that the CCT was targeted at the poorest of the poor in other to bring them out of poverty, adding that it had impacted the lives of the beneficiaries through the trainings they received on group formation.

”Our beneficiaries have developed the culture of saving money and are into different forms of contributory savings like “ajo, isusu”, among others.

”They have also acquired skills and assets individually and in groups across the State. Their consumption level has improved overtime,” she said.

She, however, advised the beneficiaries to always use the money for its intended purpose, and continue to attend trainings, coaching and mentoring sessions to improve their lives, saying ”because with Cash Transfer, ‘Beta Don Come’. ”

Abdulrasaq commended Governor Yahaya Bello, for his great support and commitment to the welfare of the people of Kogi State, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, expressed joy over the payment, and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Bello for the kind gesture towards the poor and vulnerable at the grassroots.

Mrs Sefiat Yusuf, Mrs Agagwu, and Mrs Hauwa Musa, who are all widows from Elika, Ogbabede and Olowa communities respectively, eulogised the federal government for bringing succour to them and improving their wellbeing.

”The money has transformed my life and my three children because I am a widow, and I have been able to start small business”, Musa said. (NAN)

