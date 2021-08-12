Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an oxygen plant in Yobe, to meet the demands for medical oxygen in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni’s Director- General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Thursday.

Mala-Buni said the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, made the pledge at a stakeholders’ meeting for the 2021 mid-year review of routine immunization and Primary Healthcare Programme in Abuja.

The governor said the minister described Yobe’s primary health care development as a model for the rest of the country.

He said the state on its part had completed and equipped 105 out of the proposed 178 functional Primary Health Care Centers for effective service delivery to the people.

The governor said 88 customised tricycle ambulances had been procured and distributed to ease transportation of patients in areas with difficult terrain.

Mala-Buni assured that the state would continue to promptly pay all counterpart funds to enhance healthcare service delivery in the state.

Meanwhile, he said, an addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding on Routine lmmunization Primary Healthcare Programme was signed by Yobe government, Bill and Melinda Gates and Aliko Dangote foundations.

The governor said the endorsement would expand and extend the duration of the programme to the next five years.

Mala-Buni said the Emir of Fika and Chairman, Yobe Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Abbali, had also assured that traditional institutions would continue to mobilise it’s subjects for routine immunization.(NAN)

