By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The members of the Nigeria Feminist Forum, NFF, on Thursday called on the Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, to explain if Feminist groups were the cause for his disengaged “unproductive pastors.”

According to NFF in a statement, they issued to newsmen in Owerri, through the NFF’s Communications Officer, Angela Nkwo, said they were not happy with Oyedepo’s view that the “Feminism movement leads to frustration and devastation.”

The group challenged Oyedepo to channel his energy on suggesting solutions to how Nigeria could overcome the challenges causing hindrance to the growth of the country.

According to them, “The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) has condemned the comments credited to the celebrated cleric and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo on feminism, saying he should proffer solutions to insecurity, inflation, amongst others confronting the nation.

“Casting huge aspersions on being a woman, its definition and expectations therein when he advised women against joining the feminist movement because it leads to frustration and devastation.”

NFF added: “Contrary to the claims spread by people, feminism is about demanding gender equity, justice and access to equal resources for everyone, which will benefit families, communities and the wider society as a whole.

“The cleric’s comments justified the notion that women do not lead branches of the church popularly called Winners chapel, saying it is condemnable as women form a followership of the congregation.”

“NFF queried if feminists were the cause of his disengaged Pastors who failed to meet their assigned targets by the church even as they maintained they were male, who do not advance feminist principles, We need to ask the eminent cleric, did feminists and the coalition’s cause the unproductivity of his Pastors, or the insecurity and high inflation that has enveloped the nation,” They asked.

Vanguard News Nigeria