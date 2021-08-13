…Burst armed robbery, one chance, cultism/drug gangs.

…CP Babaji warns criminal elements to be prepared to face the law

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested a fake Wing Commander donning Nigerian Airforce uniform with the suspect confessing that he has used the uniform to defraud several unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jack Bemdoo who was arrested at Durumi Park on 1st August, 2021 after surveillance for impersonating as personnel of the Nigeria Airforce disclosed that he used the Airforce kit he acquired illegally to intimidate, extort money from frightened members of the public.

New FCT Police Commissioner, Mr. Sunday Babaji who made this known while parading eight (8) criminal suspects in his maiden meeting with the media, stated that the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Among the suspects were two electric cable vandals who had being vandalizing AEDC (Abuja Electricity Distribution Cables in the FCT.

CP Babaji said they were nabbed by Police operatives from Bwari division on 11th August 2021 and are residents of Mpape and Masaka respectively.

“The suspects who confessed to the crime were arrested while vandalizing AEDC ‘high tension’ aluminum cables at Shere axis a boundary between Mpape and Bwari.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, they belong to the syndicate suspected to be sabotaging the effort of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to provide electricity for FCT indigenes along Shere-Bwari axis.

“Effort is in top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate at large. Exhibits recovered from them are over 20yards of high tension aluminum cables.

Also arrested are two suspected cultist members, Ebuba Mbani 33 years and Sunday Atu 26 years, along Gudu axis and they confessed to being members of a cult group known as ‘Neo Black’ movement of Africa.

Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit who arrested the suspects, recovered One (1) locally made pistol and one (1) jackknife were recovered as exhibits.

Furthermore, the FCT Command’s Anti-Violent Crime Section nabbed one Ndifereke Samuel 36 years old along Garki, Area 1 axis for once chance robbery on August 6, 2021.

The suspect, who met his waterloo while attempting to rob a victim, stated that he poses as a taxi driver and robs his unsuspecting passengers. Exhibit recovered from him includes, a sharp knife and a Toyota corolla.

Similarly, acting on tip off, Operatives of the Anti-Violent Crime Section arrested one Michael Itopa 24 years old that uses a toy gun to rob his victims of their valuables.

The suspect who was identified by one of his victims was arrested in Garki while trying to escape. However, one (1) toy gun was recovered from him as an exhibit.

“Relatedly, on 9th August, 2021, operatives of the Anti-Violent Crime Section arrested one Justice Ezeogu 36 years with six (6) bags of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana along Nyanya axis of the FCT.

“The suspect confessed to being a merchant of Indian hemp. He will be handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation”.

Addressing the media during the parade, CP Babaji recalled that je assumed office on Friday 6th August, 2021 as the 28th Commissioner of Police in the FCT, following the promotion and redeployment of his predecessor, AIG Bala Ciroma to zone 7 headquarters.

He disclosed that the fundamental responsibility of the Command remains to ensure the delivery of quality security services to residents and stakeholders of the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, to actualize this responsibility, the Command must synergize with all stakeholders bearing in mind that security is everyone’s business, nonetheless, I am confident that the already existing collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration, sister security agencies, key community stakeholders and the media will definitely aid the fight against crime within the FCT” he said.

While pledging to consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor by through proactive intelligence-based crime fighting strategies to nip crime in the bud within the FCT, Babaji said, “Without mincing words, I want to state categorically that no criminal elements will be tolerated within the FCT; hence, anyone with criminal intentions should either repent or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

