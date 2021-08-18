.



**Enjoins residents to shun fake news

By: Kingsley Omonobi- Abuja.

On Wednesday, the Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory debunked a viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that ” a Community Chief got kidnapped close to Mopol 45 along Dei-Dei/Zuba axis”.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer said, “The Command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 22.30hrs (8.30 pm) of Tuesday 17th August 2021 in the FCT.

“However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulate fake news capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our resolve towards the provision of adequate security within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352”

Vanguard News Nigeria