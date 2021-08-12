FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc has partnered with Leading Ladies Africa — a women focused non-profit, for the second cohort of its Career Advancement and Mentorship Program (CAMP).

The Career development program which kicked off in July, is targeted at female African career professionals aged 20 – 45 with an objective to ensure they achieve their career development goals. The program also helps career women to become equipped with the skills they require to grow and add value within the corporate sector and key business segments.

Francesca Uriri, Founder Leading Ladies Africa stated that “Women in the workplace don’t always receive the support that they require to thrive as career professionals — whether that support entails mentoring, coaching, theoretical & practical information — those resources have not always been available or accessible to them. It is the reason why we developed a program that incorporates all the important elements that make working women more efficient and effective at work.”

Commenting further, Francesca said: “As companies move forward in making the workforce more diverse, equitable and inclusive for women, it is important to ensure that these women have all the skills that enable them learn, grow and thrive in the workforce.”

Speaking on the partnership between FBNQuest and Leading Ladies Africa, Lolade Sasore, Head People and Knowledge Engagement at FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated “We are pleased to partner with Leading Ladies Africa on the second edition of the Career Advancement and Mentorship Program (CAMP) to support women in the workplace.

“In line with our commitment to deliver impactful knowledge and skill development initiatives, FBNQuest has continued to drive partnerships with reputable institutions to implement empowerment initiatives, financial literacy programs, as well environmental and social projects, as part of our Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability agenda.” she added.