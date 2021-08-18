By Godfrey Bivbere

The difficulties encountered by farmers in sourcing foreign exchange from the banks for importation of equipment for mechanisation of agro-business in the country is affecting production output, some farmers who spoke with Vanguard have said.

The farmers alleged that they are forced to buy foreign exchange from the black market at a higher rate which ultimately affects their operational costs. They opined that the situation has led to some farms folding up while compounding the unemployment problem in the country.

Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Farmkart Foods, Jesse Osiebe, in a chart with Vanguard at a forum to explore options for short-term funds for Agro-business organised by Growvest, said his farm was recently affected by this situation.

According to him, “Now they say that anybody that does not go to through the banks (for foreign exchange) is not in a genuine business, but you cannot get through to the banks. For instance, before we got our agricultural Processing equipment we went to the bank, our bankers told us, ‘‘do not waste your time, there is a queue.

“We say this is our Naira, help us pay our supplier in China, we need foreign exchange.

“We do not want to go to the black market but the bank said there is a queue, take your form and fill it, they only allow $20,000 every quarter, and what you are requesting for is more than that.

“So indirectly you are telling me that this is not where I should be; I should go to the black market and you cannot wake up and tell me that my business is fraudulent because I cannot get FX from the bank. It is not accessible at the bank,” he noted.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer of Farm360, Mubarak Badamasi, said it seems that government is not sincere about promoting agro-business as its policies are not supporting the promotion claims.

Badamasi explained that government needs to step in to control access to loans for agro-businesses.

He said presently commercial banks do not accept equipment and other assets in their farms as collateral for loans, insisting that they must provide property in choice areas across the country.

The Farm360 boss said that if he has such property, he would rather sell it to fund the purpose of the loan instead of going to the bank. He further said for a loan of N100 million, commercial banks are asking for collateral worth N130 million.