By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Several parts of Makurdi the Benue state capital have been submerged and property worth millions of naira destroyed after a 13-hour downpour left the town flooded and thousands of persons displaced.

The rain which started at around 1am lasted till about 2pm Monday, submerging most of the drainage channels in some of the affected communities in the town.

Among the areas affected where the popular Wurukum market, Idye village, Gyado Villa, Achusa, Wadata Rice Mill, Welfare Quarters, Agba village, Kutcha Utebe, Genabe village and Apaa Batur community.

When Vanguard visited some of the flooded communities displaced families were seen trying to rescue their properties and valuables from their submerged homes.

At the Welfare Quarters/Genabe village close to Wajina Schools where several houses were under water, the owner of a newly built hotel in the community which was completely submerged (name withheld) said he lost electronics and other valuables to the flood.

“I just finished furnishing the hotel and just few days ago I completed the installation of a power transformer waiting for the commissioning of the place only for this flood to overrun the entire place.

“I lost all my electronics, fridges as well as furnitures and beddings which were all bought recently. The level of damage is overwhelming but I have not been able to quantify the value in terms of naira and kobo,” he said.

Also, another victim at Agber village, Johnson Ator who was seen rescuing some of his property with the aid of family members from his flooded home said he was able to save his personal effects but lost some of his electronics in the disaster.

“I lost some of my electronics and documents in the flood but as you can see we have been able to rescue some of our property and we thank God that no life was lost to the flood.”

Effort to reach the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Dondo Ahire was unsuccessful.

