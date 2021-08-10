By Soni Daniel

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the duo of Michael Yusuf Michael and Martha Daniel, promoters of MYM123CARE for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

Their arrest followed a petition alleging that the suspects on the pretext of providing aid to the needy, solicited for funds from the general public through the foundation but converted the proceeds to personal use.

Investigation revealed that on 22nd March, 2021, Yusuf Michael posted a video of a woman with breast cancer and solicited for donation from public-spirited individuals who responded by donating money into MYM123CARE’s account domicile in a first generation bank.

The account, which was in the red before the appeal for cash donation was done, had by March 26, 2021 recorded a credit balance of N21.5 million.

However, the woman whose name was used to raise the cash, died in the hospital without receiving the intended aid from the suspects.

The anti-graft agency reports that the suspects went on a spending spree, transferring various sums to third-parties who used the monies to purchase various property ranging from real estate, automobiles and electronic equipment.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that the suspects would be arraigned shortly.

Vanguard News Nigeria