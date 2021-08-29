ABUJA—As part of efforts at creating seamless working relationship with security agencies and its commitment to civic social responsibility, the Neo-Black Movement (NBM ) of Africa, Kubwa Sub zone of the Abuja zone, last Tuesday, delivered on the renovation of facilities at the Mpape Police Station, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Renovations including floor screeding, painting, abandoned toilets and plumbing works were undertaken by the group on the two cell compartments at the Mpape Police station.

Coordinator of the Subzone, Mr. Tony Yamah, stated that they explained to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Salisu Adamu, that the group embarked on the project to support security agencies due to the good works they are doing in fighting crime and keeping the people safe.

He commended the police and urged them to do more as crime never sleeps, promising that the organization will not fail in supporting the police when called upon.

He thanked the Abuja Zonal President, Mr. Bem Yogh, for the opportunity to serve and freedom to make impact in his axis.

In his response, the visibly overwhelmed DPO commended the NBM for the gesture, saying “it is a first experience” for him in his 26-years career.

Presenting the group with a “good recommendation letter,” he promised to support them in any legal way.

Other items donated by the group include mattresses, rechargeable bulbs, stationery, toiletries and tool boxes for fan repairs and electrical works.