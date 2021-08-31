Football agent and wife of Olanrewaju Kayode, Ezinne Dora.Kayode, has passed a vote of confidence on her husband to shine in the ongoing season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kayode, a Nigerian international is currently plying his trade with Turkish champions, Sivasspor, who are campaigning to win the Turkish Super Lig title

Kayode has been a dependable striker at Sivasspor in their campaign in the advantage of some sloppy defending to smash home the winner for the Turkish side in that crucial encounter.

Dora Kayode, mother of three boys , who is also a lawyer by profession, said she has no doubt that her husband would have a great season with Sivasspor in the domestic league

The woman of substance, who has been a rock-solid pillar for the Nigerian footballer since they married some years ago, told journalists during an interview at the weekend that Riza Çalımbay-led Turkish club should see Kayode as an asset this season.

“I have confidence in what my husband can do especially when it comes to this career of his in football. Like the saying that ‘when the going gets tough, the tough gets going’, Kayode has what it takes to take Sivasspor to their desired haven this season,”Dora Kayode said.

Dora Kayode believes the former Golden Eagles star has the aura to flourish with the Turkish club this season, adding that her husband is a dependable striker whose ability to deliver goals would be of immense advantage to Sivasspor in the ongoing season.

“Kayode is a team player, whose potentials on the field would be of great value to his club. I believe Sivasspor’s manager, Riza would always be at home with him because of his vast experience both at club and international levels,” she said.

To the fans of Sivasspor, Dora Kayode called on them to believe in her husband, adding that fans’ support is very important in the success of not only the club but individual player in the team.

“I want to call on the fans and supporters of the Turkish club to give their unalloyed support to the club this season. Kayode won’t disappoint in what he knows how to do best. He is ready to deliver,”Dora Kayode concluded.