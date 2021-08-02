Former Enugu Chief of Staff, Mrs Ifeoma Nwobodo, yesterday received an honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration from Charisma University, Turks Caicos Islands, British West Indies.

Mrs Nwobodo who is currently the Chairman, Governing Council of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, received the award during the special convocation ceremony of the African Centre of the university in Enugu.

Other recipients of the award include the National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South East, Chief Ali Odefa, Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on Development Partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo and President, Chinmark Group, Mr Chinedu Ijoma.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mrs Nwobodo, who expressed gratitude to Charisma University for recognizing her contribution while in government, attributed her success to God and sound education.

“It is interesting that you have accessed my contribution in service and found it worthy of this award and recognition. It is indeed interesting that I am honoured in an area where I got into by divine providence rather than the private sector where I worked for a long time.

“I am confident to say that one thing that has helped me is the quality of education that I was able to get. That is why I’m congratulating Charisma University and my co-graduands today. Let this be the springboard for us. As much as we can, we shouldn’t get tired of studying and acquiring more knowledge,” Mrs Nwobodo, who served in the administration of former Governor Sullivan Chime, said.

Earlier in his speech, the Coordinator, African Centre of the institution, Prof Chris Onodugo, said that a total of 92 graduands received first degrees and higher degrees from different disciplines, comprising 36 first degree, two post-graduate diplomas, 35 masters and 18 doctors of philosophy.