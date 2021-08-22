Ex-British boxing champion, Apostle Oboh, calls for caution over sexual allegations against cleric

Peter Oboh

The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has called for caution over attacks on clerics, describing the recent confession of a Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, as unscriptural, childish and disgraceful.

A video confession by Chioma of trysts with a popular cleric in 2016 had gone viral. She claimed she was now a Christian and wanted to confess her sins and be free.

Reacting, however, Oboh, the pugilist-turned pastor, wondered why she waited this long and that it was unscriptural to mention others in personal confessions, noting that the devil was out to attack the Church.

“Chioma’s confession has gone viral. Her claim that she had to do so to clear her heart with God is not only unscriptural, but also childish and disgraceful to humanity.

“The Holy Bible says we should confess our own fault one to another so that we may be healed (James 5:16).

“The Bible did not say mention other people’s fault but our own because everyone must carry their own cross. That is the price we must all pay to make heaven. Not talking about others; but about ourselves,” Oboh explained.

Oboh, the Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, wondered “How come she did not mention any politician, actor or movie director or armed robber in her confession?

“Why must it be just only one person, who has a huge ministry and family, that she mentioned?

“With my experience in Nigeria and abroad, this is either a set-up or the devil is trying to kill two birds with a stone.

“I plead with Nigerian Christians and Muslims to pray for both Chioma and the cleric she has dragged into this,” Apostle Peter Oboh pleaded.

