Former BBNaija Season 4 housemate, Ike Onyema, was recently seen in fine trendy clothes courtesy of Nigeria’s top celebrity stylist, Kazz Kazzian.

Onyema could not hide his admiration for the designer of the clothes, as he expressed his satisfaction with the Kazzian luxury collection.

While flaunting with the clothes, he said: “These are what I got from Kazz Kazzian, very fantastic and are of high quality and standard when we want to compare these with what is obtainable abroad. This goes on to say that our designers here can raise their heads high in the world of fashion.

He rated the styling of Kazz Kazzian very high, and commended Kazz Kazzian as one of the most creative stylists doing big things in the fashion design industry in Nigeria.

Ahmed Sunkanmi Abiose, who is popularly known in Nigeria’s fashion industry as Kazz Kazzian said he was humbled with the patronage of Ike Onyeoma, adding that the commendation from the former BBN housemate will further spur Kazz Kazzian to do more in the industry.

Kazz Kazzian a designer per excellence, said it offers his clients the best services they cannot find in any fashion house.

“We deliver on top quality and we don’t just design clothes, joggers, hoodies, caps or jerseys for sale, we do with an eye on meeting the expectations of the many and diverse clients that patronise our brand from Lagos to Port Harcourt, to Abuja to Enugu to London, New York and even Europe.”

Kazzian luxury is best known for its quality. People know the brand in the fashion industry for its top-notch and eye-popping apparels. These he had done for some a-list personalities in the entertainment industry.

Kazzian has a good number of Nigerian celebrities on its client’s list among who are Davido, Wale MMG, Laycon, Ike, 2Baba, Banky W, Yung6ix, Dr Sid, Iyanya, Solid star, Olamide, Ycee, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Praiz, Tiwa Savage, Chidinma, Reekadobanks, Sean Tizzle, Orezi, Specdo, Mayorkun and others.

According to him, Kazzian as a brand is more committed to contributing its quota to the fashion and entertainment industry, adding that Kazzian luxury is for all people who want the best for themselves.

“I have a passion for fashion, dressing artistes in music videos, shows and red-carpet events. But my services are not restricted to celebrities alone random fashion lovers and anybody who loves to look good deserves the ‘Kazzian treatment,” he said.

