Evaluate Media & Softwares Limited, a marketing and media company in Lagos, Nigeria has officially announced the launch of a new product, PR-Network, that will allow all classes of businesses to write and distribute press releases, PR articles and sponsored posts on local and international news media.

The Chief Executive Officer of Evaluate Media, Collins Oforgu, speaking at the Product launch held in their Lagos Regional Office explained that the media company, while taking a critical look into why many businesses failed to communicate their brands on the news via a cost effective PR strategy amidst stiff competitions in their industries and growing cost of direct marketing, noticed that many small businesses either didn’t have personnel to write a good press release, or kept writing press releases as sponsored posts that cost a lot more to publish.

According to him, “PR-Network by Evaluate allows SMEs to leverage cost-friendly public relations strategies in growing a stronger brand name as it serves as a platform through which individuals and businesses publish personal or corporate publications on local and international news sites”. “Our PR-Network solution is especially unique because it addresses the difficult tasks of writing the publication, contacting multiple news media to publish, negotiating a good publication fee and monitoring and reporting the release weblinks across multiple websites,” Oforgu asserted

” We currently distribute to about 50 local and international media websites including top newspapers like Daily graphics, Daily Mirror and Ameyaw Debrah in Ghana, Business Daily in Kenya, Business Day and Tribune in South Africa, Fox news, NBC, USA Today, Market Watch in the United States, and a host of other news sites across Africa and globally. The numbers are increasing by the day as we sign up new media partners,” Oforgu Stated.

The Marketing Manager, AramideAribigbola, further explained how the media product works. “Evaluate Media is tackling the problem of PR distribution globally by making the writing and distribution of press releases to news platforms easy and seamless. We have created guidelines to help companies write press releases correctly, and also put together a team of experienced copywriters to proofread publications before they are published, and also write where needed.” she disclosed.

“Using PR-Network, businesses can easily write and distribute a press release in as little as 2 – 5 days depending on the selected country and news platform and at a super affordable cost compared to alternatives in the market. We have also made it easy for businesses outside Nigeria to publish press releases on Nigerian news sites and pay easily on our website without worrying about forex rate or which banking platform to use,” Aribigbola Explained.

PR-Network by Evaluate Media is available in different price packages from as low as NGN 30,000, and gives all subscribers free article reviews, and detailed distribution reports that contain links to online and e-copies of print distribution for efficient tracking. Subscribers to some premium packages also get free copywriting and a free publication on Radarr Africa, a partner news site that publishes business related news across Africa.