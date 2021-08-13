By Lawani Mikairu

A non-political, socio- cultural association, Etsako Club 81 in collaboration with Edo University, lyamho-Uzairue has conducted free medical screening for thousands of indigenes of Edo North Senatorial District .

The indigenes were screened and treated for respiratory tract infections, eye disease, malaria endemic, HIV and tuberculosis, among others.

The Medical Mission, according to the President of Etsako Club 81, Doctor Mamudu Dako was in fulfilment of the promise made to the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in Lagos where the club pledged to assist the government in it’s own way to improve the health of the people.

Speaking at the Moore Boulevard Hotel in Jattu, where the exercise kicked off, Dr. Mamudu Dako said the decay of health facilities in Edo North over the years have negatively impacted the health of the people mostly in the rural areas of the state.

He commended the Edo state government for the upgrade and transformation of the Auchi Central Hospital into a Teaching Hospital affiliated to Edo University Iyamho and called on well meaning individuals and corporate organizations to collaborate with the Club and government to address the worsening health challenges in Edo North.

Dr Dako said : “we bring this medical outreach to improve the health condition of our people. Over the past years, our brothers and sisters have suffered from preventable diseases that sometimes resulted in losses of lives as medical facilities are either non existence, out of reach or far away from our people”

Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mr. Philip Shaibu ,who was represented at the event by a former Chairperson, Etsako East LGA, Mrs. Benedicta Ebuehi , promised to relay all the observations and recommendations made at the event to the appropriate authorities on how to improve the health of the citizens.

Beneficiaries commended the medical mission and appeal for such routine exercise to be carried out.They also lauded leading healthcare company Fidson Healthcare Plc for donating drugs worth N.2 million to support the programme.

The Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Kadiri Omogbai, represented by Alhaji Abdulrahman Momodu, the Daudu One of Uzairue, the One Eppa of Weppa Clan, HRH Moses Etsu, top management staff of Edo University, Iyamho-Uzairue and village Heads graced the programme.