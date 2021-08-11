Luxury brands strive to create products that are premium quality and authentic for many consumers across the globe. Research conducted by Statista revealed that the luxury market has already produced $309.5 million in 2021 and is expected to grow annually by 5.44% from 2021 to 2025. With the increase of the luxury goods market, consumers expect more from brands, and particularly from the high-demand niche of custom-made luxury products.

What makes the luxury goods market so exclusive are both the high price point of items and the limited sale volume that brands offer. This exclusivity creates an image of high status for consumers who wear luxury brands. Some designers take the exclusivity of luxury goods even further, creating products so exclusive that they are only one of a kind. Etai Drori is one such designer.

Etai Drori is a designer making an impressive name for himself in the fashion and design world. He is an artist who specializes in the creation of one-of-a-kind designer products while often utilizing heritage silhouettes of more prominent designer brands. Drori designs custom products for a wide range of clientele in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Paris, and many others. Drori caters toward those who have an eye for designer brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, but who desire a unique custom piece crafted just for them.

Although competing in the luxury space can be challenging when many brands such as Louis Vuitton or Gucci hold big titles, Drori emphasizes that the most critical factor that separates his works from others is the quality of craftsmanship put into each piece. Drori creates each piece from an artist’s perspective; he is passionate about being creative and puts his time into each work of art.

Unlike a big luxury brand that often creates multiple duplicates of products, Drori offers something personal—a one-of-a-kind craft, perfected to every last stitch—and his constant push to be innovative results in incredibly unique pieces. The exclusive nature of obtaining a product crafted by Drori influences his position greatly against other luxury brands. There is no limit to what he can create in the luxury space.

Drori has exciting plans for the future of his artistry and the growth of custom-made luxury. Currently, Drori is launching a dyed denim project that features unique colors not offered by Louis Vuitton. It was nearly a year-long process of experimenting with hundreds of different colors and dye tests in order to perfect the formula of the new dyed denim.

He also plans to create another series of dyed bags with new colorways and techniques no one has seen yet. Drori explains he has exciting plans for future works he will create, and he is always working hard to design luxury goods that offer colors, patterns, and designs that other brands do not.

Etai Drori is a true creative at heart and believes that the flexibility of his creativity and ability to adapt to the needs of his clients is one of his biggest strengths. For any artist, Drori asserts that keeping long-term goals at the forefront, even when making short-term decisions, will help set them up for future success.

Perhaps the biggest strength of Drori’s luxury works, however, is his ability to transform pieces to meet any consumer’s needs. Drori is embarking on the future of luxury and has many plans for custom luxury goods. The unique quality offered within Drori’s products may change consumers’ expectations of luxury brands, making custom goods the future of luxury, something that both new and well-established luxury brands and artists may want to look out for.