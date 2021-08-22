.

. Begs Ikpeazu to re-constitute cabinet

By Steve Oko

In opposition to the growing agitation by Abia North for power shift to the zone in 2023, the Young Peoples Party, YPP, said that any district could produce the next governor arguing that power has gone round all three zones and could begin all over again from anywhere.

The Chairman of YPP in the state, Hon. Emmanuel Nwoko, who posited this at a press conference in Umuahia, said that the party would not cede its governorship ticket to any particular zone but throw it open to all competent Abians from any district.

Hon. Nwoko who blamed the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC; and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Nigeria’s socio-economic woes, boasted that YPP would take over Abia come 2023.

” Abia will witness ballot revolution in 2023″, he said, adding that ” the era of cabals and political godfathers sitting down in their parlours to write electoral results is over”.

He urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to reconstitute his cabinet for more effective governance, saying that the absence of Commissioners to head various Ministries was badly affecting the smooth running of government.

Recall that Ikpeazu dissolved the state Executive Council in January 2021 although few Commissioners were later recalled.

He urged the governor to select competent and experienced technocrats irrespective of their political affiliations to help drive governance in the overall interest of the state.

The YPP Chairman also urged Abia electorates, especially the youths to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to get voter’s cards.

” Voter’s card is the tool to knock out bad leadership in Nigeria”, he said.

Assessing the level of development in Abia State 30 years after its creation, the YPP Chairman said that successive administrations in the state had not met the desires and aspirations of the founding fathers.

” I’m proud to be an Abia but I’m not proud with what is happening in Abia; there is nothing to show we have clocked 30 “, he regretted.

Responding to a question, Secretary of the party, Comrade Nnaemeka Issac, appealed to Gov. Ikpeazu to prioritize the completion of the new Government House, saying that “it’s shameful for Abia to keep operating from a rented apartment 30 years after its creation”.

He also pleaded with the governor to fix the nightmarish Port Harcourt Road Aba although a federal road, to save commuters and residents from untold hardship following the deplorable condition of the road.

Isaac argued that the economic importance of the road had made it imperative for the governor’s swift intervention, saying that the state can later apply for a refund from the federal government.

He also pleaded with the governor to give attention to the welfare of workers and pensioners.

