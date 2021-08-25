The Enugu State Government has alerted the general public especially motorists plying the New Market-Ngwo axis of the Milliken Hill, Enugu, to a damaged barrier on the road as a result of an accident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, involving an articulated vehicle owned by a Cargo transport operator and a private car.

The alert was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, which disclosed that both axis of the road have been restricted to traffic, at the moment.

Engr. Nnaji added that men and officers of the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are already on site dismantling the damaged barrier for immediate reinstallation, while effecting traffic control and ensuring safety of road users.

“However, all other articulated vehicles already restricted at the Milliken Hill should avoid taking advantage of the situation or risk being charged for default”, the Commissioner said.