…Accuse him of bad leadership and gross insurbidination to the party authorities and attempting to balkanize the party

…Reportedly removes him as chairman

Members of State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Enugu State have passed a vote of no confidence on its chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye accusing him of insurbodination to statutory authorities and wanting to balkanize the party at the state level.

This was captured in a communique put out and signed by fourty two members of the State Executive Committee.

The decision was taken on ground of alleged gross misconduct, disregard to party’s constitution and congress guidelines as spelt out by the Caretaker And Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC of the party.

Speaking to journalists in a press conference, the Acting Deputy State Chairman, Prince Gilbert . C . Chukwunta who was accompanied by a number of other executive members notably the state secretary Chief Robert Eze, state woman leader, Hon Mrs Oby Nwofor, state youth leader, Joshua Mamah and the state financial secretary, Dr. Mrs. Amaka Adonu as well as a number of other notable party functionaries, stated that the exco members had come together to rescue the party from its looming dismemberment should Nwoye remain as chairman.

In the communiqué, the 42 members of the state executive members pushing for Nwoye’s removal made in detail a number of his actions ranging from his decision to unilaterally swear in ward executives even when the results had not been ratified by the CECPC.

Nnaji said:

The congress which was held nationwide was done within set guidelines, we witnessed the coming of the ward congress commitee and even had a stakeholders meeting from which we went on to witness one of the best congresses held nationwide where all our leaders came together and peacefully elected their ward executives. Surprisingly, we saw our chairman, Ben Nwoye wake up and swear in people who allegedly never contested in the congresses, this was happening even when the results were allegedly yet to be ratified by the CECPC even as the appeals committee was yet to commence its hearing, this you will agree with me is a flagrant disregard of the guidelines and is a conduct unbecoming of an officer of the party which is capable of causing rancour within the party’s fold and reducing our chances of winning the 2023 guber elections and winning the state in the presidential elections.”

They also accused Nwoye of attempting to cause disaffection within the party by allegedly encouraging party members to take the party to court, using a number of false pretexts to do so. in addition to a standing desire to promote divisions, strife and destruction in the rank and file of the party.”

They unaimously moved for his removal and appointed in his stead Prince Chikwado Chukwunta Nnaji the Deputy State Chairman as Acting Chairman.