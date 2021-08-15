…passes vote of confidence on Nwoye

By Chinedu Adonu

Following the crisis brewing in All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu chapter, Youth and women leaders of the party in all the 17 Council Area, have condemned in strong terms the recent attempt to sack State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye through the back door by some aggrieved members.

They frowned at the ongoing crisis that engulfed the party in the state following what they refered to as ‘attempted Coup De’ta against the State leadership of the party under Dr. Nwoye’s watch, warning against the inherent danger of such undemocratic act.

Rising from a joint meeting of youth and women leaders from state and Zonal women, convened by office of the State Youth Leader, Mr. Okechukwu Ogbueme, the party leaders, regretted that some of it’s members, such as the former State Youth leader, Mr. Joshua Mamah, could allow himself to be used as agent of distablization just for a pantry sum.

The APC Chieftains, had during the gathering passed a vote of confidence on Dr. Nwoye, urging him to keep up with his good works for the party in the state, and should not be deterred by some enemies within who are head bent in pulling him down.

Our Correspondent reports that the meeting held at the Dragoon Centre of the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, was attended by the State Youth leader Chief Ogbueme, his Deputy Hon. Chime Ifeanyichukwu Edeh the 17 Council Areas Youth Leaders, State women leader Lolo Queen Ngozichukwuka Nwankwo, the state deputy women leader Mrs. Ndidiamaka Onuma and the 3 Zonal women leaders.

The Convener of the meeting in his remark, said “we converged here today to deliberate on number of issues bothering on our great party, the APC in Enugu state.

“We have taken a critical look at what has transpired in the state Chapter of our party in the last two weeks, and condemned in it’s entirety the undemocratic act by some desperate members who wants power at all cost.

“We also condemned in strong terms the shameful conduct of our former youth Leader, Mr. Mamah, who compromised his conscience and has allowed himself to be used by some desperate and selfish Politicians within our fold.However, we want to advise him to desist from such unholy act as the gain is ephemeral.

“The youths and Women leaders in the state have come together today to say no to brigandage in our party, and all manner of undemocratic antics against our amiable State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who has done so much for the growth of the party.

Motion for the unanimous confidence vote on Dr. Nwoye, was moved by Hon. Friday Itanwu the Isi-Uzo Youth Leader, and seconded by Hon. Mbah Ikenna the Udi Youth leader, after the State deputy Youth leader, Hon Chime Edeh called for it.