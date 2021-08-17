Governor Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been charged to emulate the good works of his late father, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun who recently passed on at the age of 89.

The founder of Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji made this charge while speaking during a condolence visit to the Governor at his Iperu home, to commiserate with him.

The former Zonal Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) noted that, it is also a thing of joy that the governor survived his father, adding that his legacy must be upheld and been seen in his administration of the state.

“Your Excellency, let me commiserate with you on the death of your father, and in the same vein, congratulate you for surviving your father who to me by all standard died at a ripe age of 89, and I want to also encourage you to emulate his good work, as you always emphasized each time you spoke about him.

“I want to add this, even if it is not possible for you to emulate him 100%, I will encourage you to at least emulate him 70%. With what we have been hearing and reading about your late father it was a clear testimony that he lived an exemplary life. I prayed for his soul to continue to rest in perfect peace”, he added

Responding, Gov. Abiodun said he has not found it easy since the news of the death was made known to him, recalling his relationship with the deceased who he said was a loving and caring father.

“Its been a journey since the demise of my father. It has been soothing. Nobody wants his father dead. I have no doubt he is resting in the bossom of God. My father has no iota of hatred for anybody. A loving husband to his wife. He dedicated his life to the upbringing of his family”, Abiodun reteraites

The Governor recalled the role his father played towards his election and eventual emergence as the Ogun State Governor, stressing that, the deceased campaigned vigorously for him during the electioneering campaign, and would remain grateful to him.

As a Pastor, Abiodun disclosed that his father, after his retirement as a teacher won number of souls for the Lord, adding that his conduct while bringing his children up is worth emulation.

“My father won many souls as a pastor. We all have our appointed time; we don’t have to be professional to affect lives of people. Let’s take moment of our life and see what people we say about us” Abiodun stressed