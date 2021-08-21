By Tunde Oso

The Atokeibeirosi Strategy Group (ASG) has named Akin Areola, a successful entrepreneur as the Chairman of the Fundraising Committee for the Ekiti governorship bid of Chief Seye Adetunmbi, the Chief Responsibility Officer of Value Investing Limited.

A statement signed by Areola and Wilson Agbaje, Secretary of the committee, said the mission of Ekitipanupo Forum, convened by Okan Seye Adetunmbi 16 years ago was to contribute intellectually, socio-economically and politically to the development and good governance of Ekiti-State irrespective of any political party in government. This is why it is clearly stated in the constitution of Ekitipanupo Forum under goals and objectives, to headhunt and sponsor the election of worthy qualified indigenes to political offices in Ekiti.

Over the years, the convener of Ekitipanupo and Atokeibeirosi initiative, Okan Seye Adetunmbi has served Ekiti diligently, conscientiously and selflessly. He is a worthy alumnus of the schools he attended. His professional constituency holds him in high esteem as the convener of Capital Market Roundtable in Nigeria. He is resourcefully active among his Christian folks in the Anglican Communion. He is also a rallying point for his family, relations and other kinsmen.

Subsequent to his declaration on Ekiti governorship race in 2022, he has been approached by some members of these various constituencies who want to contribute to the Atokeibeirosi Ekiti 2022 project.

It is against this background that Atokeibeirosi Fundraising Committee (AFC) was constituted in line with his usual structured and organized disposition. Other members of the committee are: Ms Taiwo Oluleye; Tokunbo Adegun; Ropo Dada; Bode Owoyeye and Yomi Olorunfemi. Others include Dare Ojo; Ayo Ipinmoye and Ms Sola Ajetunmobi.

The committee will coordinate the fund raising process. The commission of AFC is to raise money for the APC governorship nomination form on behalf of all his supporters, necessary campaign materials and other needs that can aid his emergence as the party’s flag bearer in the 2022 governorship election.

“Being a collective project, the fundraising shall be mass based. This underscores the fact that ASG is not a personal thing but a collective effort. Contribution is voluntary and no amount is too small or big. Every donation will be acknowledged appropriately,” the statement said.