EFG Hermes delivers 2nd consecutive quarter stellar performance, records 20% revenue growth

EFG Hermes Holding Group CEO, Karim Awad

By Nkiruka Nnorom

EFG Hermes, a financial services corporation in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), has reported a 20 percent Year-on-Year (Y-on-Y) growth in revenue to EGP 1.6 billion in second quarter (Q2) ending June 30, 2021.

The revenue growth, according to the company, was driven by an outstanding performance from the investment bank and the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) platform, which delivered a solid 66 percent increase in revenues from fees and commissions to EGP 1.1 billion in Q2’21.

EFG Hermes’ net operating profit grew by 33 percent Y-o-Y to EGP 630 million in Q2’21 as revenue growth outpaced that of expenses during the period. The Group’s operating expenses increased by 13 percent Y-o-Y to EGP 981 million due to higher employee expenses, primarily at Tanmeyah.

“Our second-quarter results showcase EFG Hermes’ ability to swiftly capitalize on improved market conditions and drive strong growth across our core business operations,” said EFG Hermes Holding’s Group CEO Karim Awad.

“At our investment bank, we successfully captured the upturn in market activity and continued to deliver best-in-class financial services to both our sell-side and buy-side clients.

“Meanwhile, at our NBFIs platform, we achieved remarkable progress on all strategic initiatives and delivered impressive growth across all business lines, especially at valU, our innovative Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) fintech platform.

“valU successfully reached an outstanding portfolio size exceeding the EGP 1 billion mark and has continued to play a pivotal role in the Group’s efforts to further penetrate Egypt’s thriving fintech space.”

The Group’s NBFIs platform delivered a 62% Y-o-Y revenue increase to EGP 483 million in Q2’21. The Group’s microfinance company, Tanmeyah, recorded a revenue increase of 60% to EGP 367 million driven by increased sales and a growing loan portfolio.

Meanwhile, growing contributions from the Group’s leading Buy-Now Pay-Later fintech platform, valU – which successfully tripled its revenues Y-o-Y to EGP 63 million – also supported the NBFIs platform during the period.

The NBFIs platform’s factoring revenues grew nearly three-fold to EGP 11 million, primarily due to an expansion in its client portfolio, while leasing revenues declined 11% Y-o-Y to EGP 42 million, as the comparable quarter included EGP 7 million of securitization gains.

At the Group’s investment bank, sell-side revenues increased by 69% Y-o-Y to EGP 493 million driven by solid performance from the investment banking division as well as brokerage during the period.

Investment banking revenues increased by a strong 176% Y-o-Y to EGP 161 million driven by higher advisory fees generated from a surge in deal count.

Meanwhile, brokerage revenues increased by 42% Y-o-Y to EGP 333 million driven by solid revenues generated across the majority of markets where the division operates.

Parallel to this, buy-side revenues increased by 70% Y-o-Y to EGP 159 million due to a strong performance from the asset management division.

Revenues at the Group’s asset management operations more than doubled to EGP 142 million on account of higher management and incentive fees booked by FIM.

The division’s solid performance offset the 39% Y-o-Y decline to EGP 17 million in 2Q21 revenues at the private equity division, which came due to lower assets under management following the Vortex III exit in September 2020.

At EFG Hermes’ capital markets and treasury operations, revenues declined by 27% Y-o-Y to EGP 475 million in 2Q21 due to exceptionally strong unrealized gains in the comparable period last year.

“Since the start of the year, our NBFIs platform achieved multiple operational milestones, most notable of which includes Tanmeyah’s loan portfolio reaching EGP 3.3 billion, its highest level since inception.

“I am also pleased to report that as of May 2021, EFG Hermes’ factoring business was ranked in first place with a market share of 20.4% and an outstanding portfolio that exceeded EGP 1 billion.

“Parallel to this, our investment banking division delivered a remarkable performance in Q2’21, successfully advising on eight transactions during the quarter worth an aggregate value of USD 946 million.

“Our robust pipeline is testament to the firm’s ability to weather the challenging external environment and provide outstanding advisory services to its local and regional client base,” added Awad.

