.

Renowned author and educationist, Dame. Tito Obaigbo has been conferred with the 2021 “Tutuola Palm for Poetry” award for her commitment and contributions to the growth of education and promotion of the reading culture in the country.

Mrs Obaigbo, who is the founder of the SmartBook Club (SBC), was conferred with the prestigious award at this year’s edition of the Lagos Book Convention – the Third Annual Literary Extravaganza, organised by Delta Publications Ltd in honour of the late famous author, Amos Tutuola.

Described as an illustrious Nigerian and a shining example to womenfolk, Mrs Obaigbo was also conferred with the Dame title at the event, held at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

The event which attracted dignitaries from across the country, had the renowned Professor of Anatomy, Oladapo Ashiru as the Chairman.

Another highlight of the event was the unveiling of a publication – “The Writer” – a literary magazine, which featured Dame Tito Obaigbo as one of the “Creative Icons of the Pen.”

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ahiru hailed Dame Obaigbo for her commitment to education and the promotion of learning, particularly among women.

Prof Ashiru urged wealthy Nigerians to emulate Dame Obaigbo, who was honoured for using her non-governmental organisation (NGO) – the SmartBook Club – and other personal resources to promote the reading culture and investing in girls child education.

He urged authors to produce quality books with the capacity to propel educational development and the production of well-equipped graduates.

Responding, Dame Obaigbo said she was humbled by the recognition, which was an indication of the fact that her little efforts were being appreciated.

She added that the award and honour would propel her to do more and encourage others to support similar causes.