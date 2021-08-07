By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri.

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Daughter, Uloma-Rochas Nwosu, said education remained the best investment in children.

Mrs. Nwosu, President East High College, said this at the graduation and prize giving day ceremony of the College in Owerri.

According to Mrs. Nwosu, represented by Head of School, Dr Shade Samuel, said: “The East High College is set to breed a whole new generation of leaders by reinforcing the need for responsibility, character and intelligence.

“So, the best way to invest in the future of children is to avail them the opportunity of good education that is tailored to instil morals and values, as well as leadership virtues.”

“So, we thank God these children are graduating today, it did not come so easy because we have to face several huddles ranging from politics and COVID-19. It almost affected us but special thanks to our teachers and our new modern technology ,with that we were able to surmount the troubles,” Samuel concluded.