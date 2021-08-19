‘Edo govt, Oba aware of Sultan of Shuwa Arab’

The invitation card making the rounds.

The organisers of the forthcoming coronation of a Sultan of Shuwa Arab in Edo State have claimed that the Oba of Benin and the state government were aware of the event, noting that the coronation was already done and that August 21 and 22 were just for partying.

Vanguard had reported plans by some Shuwa Arabs, said to be an ethnic group from Borno State, to crown one Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab in Edo State.

An invitation that went viral on social media said the coronation ceremony was slated for August 21 and 22, at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, a suburb of Benin City, owned by a Duke in Benin Kingdom, Osazuwa Iduriase.

While several individuals and groups have raised concerns over the plan, which they said would undermine existing traditional institutions in the state, the organisers said the state and monarch were aware of the event.

One of the RSVP numbers in the invite showed Hassan Yakubu Jidda as owner, when Vanguard called it.

The person that picked the call confirmed the ceremony, noting that a Seriki Hausa had already been crowned.

His words: “We have already done the coronation with Seriki Hausa. What we are planning is the party to celebrate the coronation.

“The Oba of Benin is aware and the government is aware.”

Meanwhile, in his reaction, the President of Benin Solidarity Movement, BSM, Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said Benin indigenes will do whatever it will take to resist what he described as an “evil act” by persons who are bent on fomenting trouble.

“This will never happen in the Benin Kingdom; we are Benin. BSM will want the security agencies to go on the trail of these individuals.

“We are expressing our distaste being that in Benin Kingdom, we only recognise our father, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, N’Ogidigan as our supreme monarch.

“Any other claimant to the royalty in the kingdom is inviting trouble.”

The Coordinator-General of Great Benin Descendants, GBD, Imasuen Izoduwa, said the organisation would meet and lock up the hotel venue of the coronation, for allowing “such nonsense” in the land.

Vanguard News Nigeria