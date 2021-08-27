The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, on Friday, said Gov. Godwin Obaseki was consolidating on the gains of his predecessors as the state marked its 30 years anniversary.

This is contained in a message by the party’s state Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, on the ocassion of the celebration of the anniversary and issued to newsmen in Benin.

According to him, the state governor is creating a roadmap that is a MEGA plan for a prosperous, peaceful and safe Edo.

“We thank His Excellency, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, for consolidating on the gains achieved by his predecessors and creating a roadmap that is a MEGA plan for a prosperous, peaceful and safe state.

“We continue to request that Edo people continue to believe, support and have faith in the PDP, as it means well for the people of the state,” he said.

Aziegbemi also commended the traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation with the PDP-led state administration.

He appreciating their default good-naturedness, peaceful disposition and patience.

”The PDP wants to let Edo people know that we value and cherish their belief in our party and their kind support over the years.

“We specially thank the people too, for their advice, suggestions, corrections and commendations to our leaders, past and present.

“Once again, congratulations to Edo at 30,” he stated. (NAN)