By Victoria Ojeme

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. Sidie Tunis has expressed displeasure over what he calls the continuous non-compliance to the rulings of the Community Court of Justice by the region’s Attorneys-General.

He spoke at the opening of a delocalised meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament Committee on Energy and Mines, Industry and Private Sector, Agriculture, Environment, Natural Resources, and Infrastructure, in Abidjan.

He said it was unlawful for ECOWAS to come up with such a Court only for member countries to disregard its rulings.

“Respect for the Rule of Law, of which total compliance with court judgements is an integral part, is a major symbol of democracy. It is a major pillar of measuring how matured a Community’s democracy is. Courts are the last hope of the common man on the streets.

ECOWAS cannot afford to establish a Community Court after having adopted all legal instruments to that effect, only for its Member States to continue disrespecting its judgements with impunity. I believe we are a more serious people and can do much better than that.”

He, therefore, called on Attorney Generals in the region to address the issue.

”I call on all Attorneys General in all Member States, to as a matter of grave concern, not only to our people but to the International Community, urgently organise a special meeting to address this ugly trend.

“All Laws must be obeyed and all court rulings must be adhered to. Failure to do so has the propensity to drift any society into anarchy. The ECOWAS Parliament is grave concern about this subject,” he said.